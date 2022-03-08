WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £441,766.26 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($578,834.20).
WPP traded up GBX 32.34 ($0.42) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 951.34 ($12.47). The company had a trading volume of 6,276,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.14). The stock has a market cap of £10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,145.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
