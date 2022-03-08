Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2,740.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

