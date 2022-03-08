X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in X Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 6,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. X Financial has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.74.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

