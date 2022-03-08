Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $216,021.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

