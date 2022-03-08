Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 5.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.65. 11,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 481,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,271 shares of company stock worth $9,584,319.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $9,473,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $4,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.