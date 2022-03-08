Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 12.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 3,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

