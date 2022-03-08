Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in February

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.