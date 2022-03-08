Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YALA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 2,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,279. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $721.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

