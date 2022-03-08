Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $778.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

