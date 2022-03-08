Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $947,523.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.