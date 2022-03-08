Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.23 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $395.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.25 million to $404.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.32 million, with estimates ranging from $401.57 million to $419.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 297,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 847 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 82,518 shares of company stock worth $2,956,511. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

