Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. CGI reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. CGI has a 52 week low of $76.45 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

