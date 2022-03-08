Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.80 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DermTech by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 667,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. DermTech has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $398.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

