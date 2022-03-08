Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. EVERTEC also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

