Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $1,896,487. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $12.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

