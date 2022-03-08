Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. 1,386,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,305,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

