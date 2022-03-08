Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $30,820,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.37. 10,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.92. Middleby has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

