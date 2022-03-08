Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,304. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

