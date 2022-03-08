Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Insperity also reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 222,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,015. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06. Insperity has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

