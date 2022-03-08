Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $349.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.70 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of ROLL opened at $189.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

