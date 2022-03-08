Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. SPX posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 10.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 76.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 82,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

