Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.77). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,085. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. 1,984,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

