Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to report $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.93 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $215.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $187.37 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

