Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.