Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.52. Enova International reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

