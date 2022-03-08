Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to report sales of $262.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.82 million to $272.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $105.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE:LC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,156 shares of company stock worth $604,044. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 202,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 176,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

