Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.40. 132,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.