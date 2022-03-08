Zacks: Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently commented on REPL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 251,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

