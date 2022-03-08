Zacks: Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings of ($2.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RumbleON.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 6,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,365. The company has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

