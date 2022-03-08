Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.04.

CRTX stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Cortexyme has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cortexyme by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,441 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

