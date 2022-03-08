Zacks Investment Research Lowers inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of INTT opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

