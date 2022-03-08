Zacks Investment Research Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

