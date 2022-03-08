ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $297,774.16

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 25% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $297,774.16 and approximately $274.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00189426 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022586 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00336716 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.