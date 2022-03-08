Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $486.18 million and $40.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00286927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004578 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01206474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003294 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,783,053,030 coins and its circulating supply is 12,491,585,877 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

