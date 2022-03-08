Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

