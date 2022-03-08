Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. 118,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.50. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

