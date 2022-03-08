Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zynex worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

