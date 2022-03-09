$0.04 EPS Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKA stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

