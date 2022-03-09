-$0.04 EPS Expected for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reed’s.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,636. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33.
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
