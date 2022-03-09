$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OPRX traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,222. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.16 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

