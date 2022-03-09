-$0.16 EPS Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,883,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

