-$0.16 EPS Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70. Udemy has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $32.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,883,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
About Udemy (Get Rating)
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.