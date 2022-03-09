$0.41 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Tapestry stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 67,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,985. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.