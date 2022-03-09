$0.41 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Tapestry stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 67,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,985. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
