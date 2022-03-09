-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) to post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,429. The company has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

