$1.02 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.97. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.49 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

