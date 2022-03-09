$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,978. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.