$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,978. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

