$1.06 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 147.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

