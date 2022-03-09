$1.14 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Globant posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.62. 23,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 52-week low of $192.59 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

