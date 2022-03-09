-$1.23 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $41.00.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
