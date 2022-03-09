$1.30 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. American International Group reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

