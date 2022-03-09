$1.30 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. American International Group reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.