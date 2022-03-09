$1.56 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. 4,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.